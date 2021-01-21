President Biden to speak to Prime Minister Trudeau on first call with foreign leader

The White House says US President Joe Biden's first call to a foreign leader will be with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



The White House press secretary says the two leaders will discuss the important relationship between Canada and the United States, as well as Biden's decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.



Trudeau expressed disappointment on that front but welcomed Biden's other moves, including rejoining the Paris accord, a moratorium on oil and gas drilling in the Arctic and reversing the travel ban on Muslim-majority countries.