President Biden to speak to Prime Minister Trudeau on first call with foreign leader
The White House says US President Joe Biden's first call to a foreign leader will be with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The White House press secretary says the two leaders will discuss the important relationship between Canada and the United States, as well as Biden's decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.
Trudeau expressed disappointment on that front but welcomed Biden's other moves, including rejoining the Paris accord, a moratorium on oil and gas drilling in the Arctic and reversing the travel ban on Muslim-majority countries.
Expropriation of Land in Welland ControversyMatt Holmes Speaks with Frank Campion - Mayor of Welland regarding the expropriation of land in Welland
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK - Jan 21, 2021President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order withdrawing the permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline. General Motors announced at $1.0 Billion investment in the Cami factory in Ingersoll. Today marks the return of the Boeing Max aircraft to Canadian skies. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch Shulman / Jan 21, 2021ICU doctor says if people saw what he did, they might be more willing to follow COVID-19 rules. Niagara's Healthcare workers will not be getting vaccined against COVID-19 right now. Is there an increase in stay at home injuries? Emergency Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to discuss the latest Medical and Covid-19 stories of the week.