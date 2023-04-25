President of Treasury Board sends an open letter to public servants and Canadians

The president of the Treasury Board has sent an open letter to public servants and Canadians identifying the remaining bones of contention in the government's mediated contract talks with the Public Service Alliance of Canada.



Hours before the sun set on Day Six of the union's strike, Mona Fortier said sticking points are wage increases, teleworking, outsourcing contracts, and seniority rules in the event of a layoff.



She says any settlement with the union representing 155-thousand civil servants must be reasonable for all Canadians.



The union is promising to escalate its picketing this week.

