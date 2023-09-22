President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Canada's Parliament

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine will be victorious in the war against Russia -- not genocide.

In a speech to the House of Commons today, Zelenskyy thanked Ottawa for its financial and humanitarian aid on the battlefield, adding that Canada is always on the bright side of history.

This was the second time Zelenskky addressed Parliament since Russia's invasion began in February of last year, but the first time he's done that in-person.

He took part in a series of meetings with senior Canadian officials earlier today and is expected to travel to Toronto later to speak with some business leaders.

Meantime, Canada is making a multi-year commitment to provide steady support to Ukraine, including hundreds of millions of dollars for new armoured vehicles.

It includes $650 million over three years for 50 armoured vehicles that are to be built in London, Ont.

Canadian trainers will also be sent to help Ukrainian pilots and maintenance workers use donated fighter jets.

Ottawa says it is placing 63 new sanctions on individuals and entities involved in Russia's nuclear sector, the illegal transfer and custody of Ukrainian children and the generation and dissemination of disinformation and propaganda.

The federal government has also announced the allocation of part of the $500 million of support Canada announced in June, as well as additional funding toward mental-health care in Ukraine and non-governmental organizations.