Prestigious award for leader of 'Steve's Cycle Path's' founder and CEO of Salit Steel in NF
A prestigious award has been given to the President and CEO of Salit Steel in Niagara Falls.
Steve Cohen, created 'Steve's Cycle Paths' 14 years ago after seven of his friends and family members were diagnosed with cancer.
Since then, Steve and his crew have raised over $10M for the Ride to Conquer Cancer, including over $1.2M in the last year alone.
For his efforts, Steve was awarded the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers by the Governor General.He was presented the award last Thursday at Ravine Vineyard Estate Winery by the Lord Mayor of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Betty Disero.
