Price at the pump set to drop as oil prices remain volatile

A little more relief on the way for drivers.

Prices at the pumps are set to go down again tomorrow.

GasWizard.ca is predicting the price is set to drop down to $1.77 a litre.

In fact some stations this morning have already jumped the gun and are at that price this morning.

Petroleum Analyst at GasBuddy.com, Patrick DeHaan, tells CKTB it's even hard for experts to make predictions in these times, "The concern is that an economic slowdown will limit and curb oil consumption globally and that is probably part of the situation with oil plummeting."

Yesterday the price of crude oil plunged more than 7 percent to below $100 a barrel.