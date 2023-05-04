Price of gas dropping as we head to weekend

The price at the pump is set for a slide this weekend.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says drivers can expect a 5 cent drop tomorrow.

That will move the price for a litre of fuel to an average of $1.47.9 across Niagara.

McTeague adds that compared to the $2.15.9 per litre we paid on June 8 of last year, drivers have a little more money in their pocket as opposed to a year ago.