Price of gas dropping as we head to weekend
The price at the pump is set for a slide this weekend.
Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says drivers can expect a 5 cent drop tomorrow.
That will move the price for a litre of fuel to an average of $1.47.9 across Niagara.
McTeague adds that compared to the $2.15.9 per litre we paid on June 8 of last year, drivers have a little more money in their pocket as opposed to a year ago.
-
Richard Crouse at the Movies (5/5/23)
Tim Denis is joined by Richard Crouse to discuss the movies of the week.
-
Nicole Regehr - Executive Director at Gillian's Place
Tim Denis is joined by Nicole Regehr to discuss a massive $1.5 donation Gillian's Place recieved.
-
Help Kids Shine - Lorne Gretsinger
In the latest of our Help Kids Shine campaign series, Tim Denis is joined by Lorne Gretsinger, a Principal with the DSBN and a member of the board of directors for the Niagara Children's Centre.