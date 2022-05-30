Pride flag will fly at Niagara Catholic schools next month

The Niagara District Catholic School board will be flying a Pride flag at all schools next month.

The board sending out a note to families to say that the flag will fly outside all schools and sites throughout Pride Month in June.

The email from Director of Education Camillo Cipriano says "We understand and respect that not all of our families support flying the progress Pride flag at our schools and sites. We see the flag as a very clear and public display that all who come to Niagara Catholic schools and sites are welcome, accepted, unconditionally loved, and respected as children of God. Further, it is a visible statement to our students, staff, and families that our schools are safe, inclusive places to learn and grow."

The flag is a locally created version that has been flying at Brock University the last two years.

Along with the rainbow from the Pride flag, the design also features black and brown colours to represent QTPOC/2SLGBTQ+ individuals; blue and pink stripes to represent the transgender community; and a purple chevron which intersects with the white to represent the Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabe communities, and the Two Row Wampum agreement.

Cipriano adds that, "We have a duty of care to all students and staff and believe that flying the progress Pride flag makes clear our commitment to creating an environment that supports all who enter, and fosters inclusivity."

Here is the full letter sent to Niagara Catholic families.

Dear Niagara Catholic families.

Niagara Catholic is a Christ-centred Catholic faith community that celebrates diversity and fosters spiritual growth, inspiring all to reach their full potential in mind, body, and spirit.

In recognition of this, Niagara Catholic will fly a locally created version of the progress Pride flag at all schools and sites throughout Pride Month in June. The flag was designed by staff in the President's Office at Brock University and was graciously shared with Niagara Catholic for use at our schools and sites.

Flying the progress Pride flag is an extension of our commitment to be living examples of our faith and fulfills our Niagara Catholic Mission Statement.

Niagara Catholic schools serve the needs of students and families with a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences. Our students, staff, and family members who identify as part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community have the right to be treated with dignity and respect; and to feel safe, secure, and valued within our schools.

We are committed to meeting all students where they are on their faith, educational, and personal journeys. Statistically, 2SLGBTQ+ students are at a higher risk of mental health challenges, self-harm, or other tragic consequences due to bullying or feeling different. We have a duty of care to all students and staff and believe that flying the progress Pride flag makes clear our commitment to creating an environment that supports all who enter, and fosters inclusivity.

We understand and respect that not all of our families support flying the progress Pride flag at our schools and sites. We see the flag as a very clear and public display that all who come to Niagara Catholic schools and sites are welcome, accepted, unconditionally loved, and respected as children of God. Further, it is a visible statement to our students, staff, and families that our schools are safe, inclusive places to learn and grow.

Yours in Catholic education,

Camillo Cipriano Director of Education

