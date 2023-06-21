Pride flags will continue to fly at Niagara Catholic schools
Pride flags will continue to fly outside of Niagara catholic schools.
School board trustees voted against a motion last night that would have banned the flag from all Niagara Catholic District School Board facilities.
The 8-2 vote was not surprising as Chair Danny Di Lorenzo indicated prior to the meeting that he would not be supporting the motion from Trustee Natalia Benoit.
There was also a demonstration outside the school board from both sides of the debate prior to the meeting.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - June 23rd, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Diana Huson - Pelham Regional Councillor
Marty Mako - Commander, Mobile Integrated Health, Niagara EMS
-
-