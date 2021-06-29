Pride Niagara chair not surprised by vandalism, calls acts a 'hate crime'

As Pride month starts to come to a close, Pride Niagara representatives say targeted vandalism of local displays of support are not unexpected.

Due to COVID-19 Pride Niagara could not host in-person events, prompting more people to show their support in other ways such as by posting signs or displaying Pride flags.

Pride Niagara Chair Enzo DeDivitiis says it is not surprising to see some of the signs were intentionally destroyed.

"There's more people that are being visual now, so now that that has come to the surface you're going to see all that negative that a lot of people just were ignorant of before. They just didn't pay attention to. But our community has always seen that. These things have always happened.

DeDevitiis says it is more than just vandalism.

"This is a hate crime. This is something serious. This isn't as little as someone just vandalizing a sign. Those people want you to know that our community of individuals are not welcome. That is what it actually means. It's not just vandalism, it's a hate crime."

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after they believe the newly installed Pride crosswalk in St. Catharines was intentionally defaced.

Elsewhere a local homeowner who flew a Pride flag in a window also said their home was spray painted with a swastika.

June is Pride Month.