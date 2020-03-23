iHeartRadio
Prime Minister and Premier to make announcements today

CKTB - NEWS - Trudeau and Ford COVID-19

The Prime Minister and the Premier will be making announcements again today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is up first at 11:15 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will then make an announcement at Queen's Park at 12:30 a.m.

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM MAR 24TH

    Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health

    Tim Curtis, President, NOTL Hydro

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM MAR 24TH

    Niagara West MP Dean Allison

    Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health

    Laura Babcock, President POWERGROUP Communications, media & PR strategist

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM MAR 24TH

    Carmi Levy, Tech Analyst

     