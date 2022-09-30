Prime Minister begins Truth and Reconciliation Day in Niagara Falls
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined representatives of various First Nations and dozens of people in orange for a sunrise ceremony this morning in Niagara Falls.
Trudeau stood silently as the ceremony took place and later spoke with residential school survivors.
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country today as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Some of the other events scheduled today include the illumination of Niagara Falls in orange every 15 minutes every hour, at the top of the hour.
throughout the evening, beginning at 8 pm.
The day, also known as Orange Shirt Day, is a federal statutory holiday that was established last year following the discovery of suspected unmarked burial sites at former residential schools.
