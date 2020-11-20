Prime Minister confirms 30-day extension of border closure with U-S
As we told you earlier this week, the Canada-U.S border will remain closed another 30-days.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeting the confirmation that the border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least December 21st.
Federal sources indicated earlier this week it would be extended.
Visits such as vacations, day trips and cross-border shopping excursions have been forbidden since March in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The travel ban does not apply to those who must cross to ensure the continued flow of goods and essential services, including truckers and hospital staff.
Canada has also added certain exemptions to reunite extended family members.
American states and cities are also imposing rigid new restrictions on bars and restaurants as health officials urge caution before the next weekend's Thanksgiving holiday.
