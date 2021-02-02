Prime Minister expected to make an announcement on made-in-Canada vaccines today
The federal government is moving quickly to start production of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make an announcement this morning.
Producing vaccines here would reduce the country's reliance on a steady supply of vaccines that are now exclusively produced in Europe.
There are growing concerns about Europe's new export controls on vaccines putting Canadian shipments at risk.
