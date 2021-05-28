Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commits $25M for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide $25 million to Palestinian civilians affected by the recent conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians in Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In a news release today, Trudeau says the funding will go directly to experienced organizations which will help the most vulnerable Palestinian civilians cope with the impacts of the recent conflict.

He says a recent rise in violence in the region is alarming as everyone has seen the disturbing images of displaced civilians, loss of life and pain inflicted on families.

Canada's aid will include $10 million for urgent food assistance, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene and psychosocial support for children and $10 million to support humanitarian and rebuilding efforts, such as vital medical infrastructure.

Canada will also dedicate up to $5 million for peace-building initiatives that advance the goal of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Last week, Canada welcomed a ceasefire ending the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas that left hundreds of people dead.

