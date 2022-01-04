Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19 booster shot at Ottawa pharmacy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the ranks of Canadians who are rolling up their sleeves for COVID-19 booster shots.
Trudeau received his third shot at an Ottawa pharmacy this morning.
The prime minister arrived around 8 a.m. and could be seen chatting with the pharmacist as the shot was prepared.
Afterwards, the prime minister flashed a thumbs up to the cameras and urged Canadians to get vaccinated.
Provinces have been racing to deliver booster shots as COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations continue to surge to new heights.
Many have also chosen to delay the beginning of in-person schooling in the new year in an effort to limit the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
