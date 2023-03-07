Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked two key security watchdogs to probe foreign interference.

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians will launch a new study on foreign interference focused on elections.

The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency will look at the work Canada's intelligence agencies have done on foreign interference.

Trudeau will also appoint a ``special rapporteur'' to independently review their work to ensure there are no gaps.

His announcement yesterday follows recent media reports claiming that China attempted to interfere in the 2021 campaign to help the Liberals win another minority government.

Opposition parties have urged the Liberal government to launch a full public inquiry on foreign interference.

The RCMP has also opened an investigation into possible violations of the Security of Information Act concerning the media reports.

