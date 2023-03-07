Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked two key security watchdogs to probe foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked two key security watchdogs to probe foreign interference.
The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians will launch a new study on foreign interference focused on elections.
The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency will look at the work Canada's intelligence agencies have done on foreign interference.
Trudeau will also appoint a ``special rapporteur'' to independently review their work to ensure there are no gaps.
His announcement yesterday follows recent media reports claiming that China attempted to interfere in the 2021 campaign to help the Liberals win another minority government.
Opposition parties have urged the Liberal government to launch a full public inquiry on foreign interference.
The RCMP has also opened an investigation into possible violations of the Security of Information Act concerning the media reports.
Blake Secord, Skylon Tower Job Fair March 11th
Skylon Tower’s In-House Job Fair on March 11, 2023 from 11am to 2pm
Robert Williamson - One of Grassy Narrows Elders
Robert Williamson speaks with Karl as the UN Special Rapporteur is visiting Canada this week. For more than five decades, the people of the northwestern Ontario Indigenous Anishinaabe community of Grassy Narrows First Nation have been forced to live with the devastating consequences of government indifference to their lives and safety. In the 1960s, the provincial government allowed massive amounts of mercury waste to be dumped into their river system.
