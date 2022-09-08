Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Queen Elizabeth II was one of his favorite people

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Queen was one of his favourite people in the world, that she served with strength and wisdom and that he will miss their chats.

Trudeau says the longest-serving British monarch, who died at 96 today, had an ``obvious, deep and abiding love and affection for Canadians.''

He says he's having trouble believing that his last meeting with her was his final one, and adds that she was thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful and funny.

Trudeau made the comments in Vancouver, where he is gathered with his federal cabinet ministers for a retreat.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, the monarch's representative in Canada, says in a statement that the Queen was a steadfast presence during tumultuous recent history, and all Canadians are mourning her death.

Simon says the Queen believed in service to her people above all and was in equal measures compassionate, dedicated, humble, engaged and wise.

