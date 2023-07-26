Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to make major changes to cabinet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting ready to shuffle his cabinet today as he readies the team that will likely lead the Liberals into the next election.



A swearing-in ceremony will take place at Rideau Hall this morning for what is expected to be the most significant change since 2021.



Jeni Armstrong, a political instructor at Carleton University, says the shakeup will likely focus on critical issues including housing and the rising cost of living.



She says Trudeau will be looking for good communicators who can resonate with Canadians on those files.



Four ministers have announced they won't be seeking re-election, including Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, who is stepping down from cabinet.



The others are Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray, Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett.