Prime Minister speaks to Pfizer CEO as Canada looks at reduced vaccine shipments
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he spoke to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, as the drugmaker announced more delays in its vaccine shipments.
Pfizer has said that Canada will receive no new doses next week and only a fifth of what was expected the following week.
Trudeau didn't suggest the call made any difference to the delays and noted Canada is not the only country affected.
Pfizer has been retooling its production line in an effort to pump out more vaccines at a quicker pace.
-
On Line Learning/School ExtendedMatt Holmes Speaks with Camillo Cipriano - Director of Education Niagara Catholic District School Board regarding the Ontario government extending on line learning at home
-
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues
-
Expropriation of Land in Welland ControversyMatt Holmes Speaks with Frank Campion - Mayor of Welland regarding the expropriation of land in Welland