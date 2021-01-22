Prime Minister speaks to Pfizer CEO as Canada looks at reduced vaccine shipments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he spoke to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, as the drugmaker announced more delays in its vaccine shipments.



Pfizer has said that Canada will receive no new doses next week and only a fifth of what was expected the following week.



Trudeau didn't suggest the call made any difference to the delays and noted Canada is not the only country affected.



Pfizer has been retooling its production line in an effort to pump out more vaccines at a quicker pace.