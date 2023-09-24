Prime Video to introduce advertisements, increase cost for ad-free streaming

Prime Video is set to introduce advertisements on its platform next year.



Amazon's streaming service says the cost won't change for those willing to sit through commercial breaks, which it describes as ``meaningfully fewer'' than what's seen on ``traditional TV and other streaming members.''



The company has yet to announce how much the ad-free tier will cost, however in the United States it will cost an extra $2.99 per month to avoid ads.



Amazon is following its competitors' lead by introducing a new plan, though it takes a slightly different tack by not offering a cheaper a rate.



Netflix last year introduced a ``basic with ads'' plan that cost $5.99 per month _ $15 cheaper than its most expensive plan. The option included a smaller selection of films and TV shows with occasional commercial breaks.



Netflix continued to offer its previous $9.99 ``basic'' plan for several months before phasing it out and leaving only the premium tier and ad-supported option.