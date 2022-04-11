Prince Charles and Camilla set to return to Canada in May for 3-day royal tour

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are set to return to Canada in May.



Clarence House and the Governor General of Canada announced the three-day royal tour this morning.



They say the royal couple will travel to Newfoundland and Labrador, the Northwest Territories and the Ottawa region.



A detailed itinerary is expected at a later date.



This will be the 19th visit to Canada for the Prince of Wales and the fifth for the Duchess of Cornwall.



Their most recent visit was in the summer of 2017, when they travelled to Iqaluit; Ottawa, Trenton and Wellington in Ontario; and Gatineau, Que.