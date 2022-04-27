Prince Charles and Camilla will visit the National War Memorial in Ottawa next month

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, will make a quick stop in Ontario next month during a three-day tour of Canada.



A newly released itinerary says the royal couple will kick off their tour in St. John's on May 17th before meeting with the prime minister and the Governor General in Ottawa the next day.



Prince Charles and Camilla will also visit the National War Memorial in Ottawa, meet with members of Canada's Ukrainian community and attend a viewing of the R-C-M-P Musical Ride _ a troop of police horse riders who perform intricate formations and drills set to music.



An evening reception is planned at Rideau Hall, the Governor General's official residence.



The third day of the tour takes the royal pair to the Northwest Territories.