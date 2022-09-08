Prince Charles becomes King, the oldest to ever sit on the British throne

Prince Charles has been preparing to be king his entire life. Now his moment has arrived.

Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, earlier today, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne.

He is 73 years old. Queen Elizabeth II was 25.

No date has been set for his coronation. He will be known as Charles III - as William and Kate become Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles faces the challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public.

Prince Charles became king immediately after his mother's death earlier today.

