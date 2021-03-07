Prince Harry and his wife Meghan spill the royal tea to Oprah tonight
The world will be watching tonight as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan give their first in-depth interview since stepping down from their royal duties and moving to California to live independent lives.
The two-hour special hosted by Oprah Winfrey airs in North America tonight, and in Britain tomorrow.
In Britain, the interview is seen as poorly timed, as it airs while Harry's grandfather Prince Philip remains hospitalized after undergoing a heart procedure.