Prince Harry speaks out about cutting ties with royal family
Prince Harry says he felt ''great sadness'' but found he had ''no other option'' but to cut almost all of his royal ties in a bid to live a more peaceful life.
The comments were Harry's first public remarks since his split from the royal family was announced.
He was speaking at a dinner to support his Africa-based HIV charity.
Harry framed the decision to leave as his own, made on behalf of Meghan and their young son, Archie.
He spoke of both in his remarks, telling the audience that Archie had seen snow for the first time a few days ago and ''thought it was bloody brilliant.''
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
-
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 1 – Ted Mouradian and Janice Arnoldi
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 1 welcomes guests Ted Mouradian and Janice Arnoldi