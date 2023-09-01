Prince of Wales card stacked for Triple Crown run at Fort Erie Race Track

Nominations for the 88th Prince of Wales Stakes, the second race for the Canadian Triple Crown, have closed.

The card is shaping up to be its strongest in decades.

The $400,000 stakes will hit the dirt oval at Fort Erie Race Track on September 12th.

A total of 11 different horses are expected to be featured.

It's being considered the largest Prince of Wales Stakes card in two decades.

Live racing begins at 1 p.m., with the Prince of Wales Stakes starting later that afternoon.

The race card will be finalized on September 7th during the draw for post positions, which will be live streamed on the track’s YouTube page.

Admission and parking to the Stakes are free, and it will broadcast live on TSN.