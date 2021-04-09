Prince Philip dies at 99
Prince Philip has died.
Officials with the Royal Family have confirmed the passing of Queen Elizabeth II's husband at the age of 99..
The release states "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course."
Earlier this year he spent a month in hospital.
He was the longest serving consort in British history.
