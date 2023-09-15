iHeartRadio
Princess Diana's sheep sweater smashes records to sell for $1.1 million


A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana has sold at auction for $1.1 million. 

The price is many times its presale estimate and a record for an item owned by the late royal. 

The playfully patterned wool jumper featuring a single black sheep in a grid of white ones was bought by an unidentified bidder at Sotheby's online Fashion Icons sale. 

The auction house had valued it at between $50,000 and $80,000 ahead of two weeks of bidding that ended Thursday. 

The previous record for a piece of Diana memorabilia was $604,800 for a Victor Edelstein-designed ballgown sold by Sotheby's in January.

