Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security

The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.



In a statement, the Correctional Service of Canada says it will make sure the decision was appropriate, based on evidence, ``and more importantly, adequately considered victims.''



The service says Bernardo's crimes were horrific, but it remains mum on the reasons for the transfer from a maximum-security prison.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he understands how ``shocked and appalled'' Canadians are at the decision.



Trudeau said that's why Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will be raising the matter with the commissioner of the correctional service this week.



Bernardo's move to a facility in Quebec was made public last week after the correctional service notified the lawyer representing the families of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy, whom Bernardo kidnapped, tortured and murdered in the early 1990s.



The killer and serial rapist had been serving a life sentence at Millhaven Institution, a maximum-security penitentiary near Kingston, Ont.



Tim Danson, a lawyer for the victims' families, says it was unacceptable that the prison service refused to answer questions about the reason for Bernardo's move or details of his custody conditions, citing his privacy rights.



The Correctional Service said Monday it was ``restricted by the law in what we can divulge about an offender's case.''