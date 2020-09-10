Private education in the time of COVID



The focus has been on children returning to publicly funded schools this week, but what are private schools doing to accommodate their returning students?

Ridley College, Headmaster Ed Kidd says right now about 120 new international students are still at home waiting to get into Canada.

He says typically they have about 390 students who board at the school every year, making it one of the largest boarding schools in Canada

Kidd says they are utilizing every space possible inorder to cut class sizes to make sure students are able to remain two metres apart.

He jokes, even his office has been turned into a learning space.

Ridley's class sizes this term are in the 10 to 15 student range.

Kidd adds they have also put up three new tents on campus to use as classrooms and as meeting space.