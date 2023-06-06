Private member’s bill in honour of Welland firefighter's fight for WSIB benefits to be tabled

A Niagara politician is hosting a news conference tomorrow afternoon following the death of a Welland firefighter.

Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch will be tabling the Captain Craig Bowman Act, a private member’s bill aimed at improving WSIB regulations for firefighters and their access to cancer care coverage.

Burch will be joined by the family of Captain Bowman.

The 47-year-old passed away May 21st after a fight with cancer, an occupational illness of the job.

Captain Bowman first started his career in Thorold, and joined the Welland Fire Department as a full-time firefighter in 2002.

Bowman, a firefighter for 23 years, was not able to get WSIB benefits because the minimum years needed to be worked is 25.

Burch brought up the issue at Queen's Park prior to Bowman's death.