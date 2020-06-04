Private memorial for George Floyd to be held today

Friends and family will mourn the death of George Floyd during a private memorial in Minneapolis today.

It was over a week ago that Floyd was killed while in the custody of local police.

His death sparked protests that continue across the world today as demonstrators call for an end to racism and police brutality.

Yesterday a charge against Derek Chauvin, the former officer who pressed his knee into the back of Floyd's neck, was upgraded to second-degree murder.

The other three officers who responded to the incident have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree murder is punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

Chauvin faces a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter, while the other three also face a charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.