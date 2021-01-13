Proceedings expected to begin today aimed at handing US President Donald Trump a second impeachment
Proceedings are expected to begin today aimed at handing US President Donald Trump a second impeachment.
The House will begin debating the single charge -- "incitement of insurrection.''
Trump's fiery speech at a rally just before the January 6th Capitol riot is the focus of the impeachment charge against him.
Republican support for Trump seems to be floundering, though some still champion the falsehoods he spread for months about election fraud.
-
Going through the new restrictions and stay at home orderOntario issues 2nd state of emergency, including stay-at-home order "requiring everyone to remain at home with exceptions for essential purposes" Tim talks with reporter Lucas Meyer
-
New restrictions affecting the construction industryTim talks to Chuck McShane, Executive Officer of the Niagara Home Builder's Association, discussing the new Provincial restrictions and how they will affect local construction.
-
Expansion of parental benefits saved marriages – STUDYTim talks to Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Western - Rachel Margolis. Using Statistics Canada data, professor Margolis found a policy change to parental benefits in Quebec led to a 6-per-cent decrease in separation and divorce among heterosexual couples. Link to study