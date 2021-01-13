Proceedings expected to begin today aimed at handing US President Donald Trump a second impeachment

iHeartRadio
CKTB - NEWS - White House

Proceedings are expected to begin today aimed at handing US President Donald Trump a second impeachment.
    
The House will begin debating the single charge -- "incitement of insurrection.''
    
Trump's fiery speech at a rally just before the January 6th Capitol riot is the focus of the impeachment charge against him.
    
Republican support for Trump seems to be floundering, though some still champion the falsehoods he spread for months about election fraud.

