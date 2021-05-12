Process to find partner for Niagara District Airport begins

The search is now on to find someone to run the Niagara District Airport.

Niagara Falls council supporting a recommendation from staff to work with St. Catharines and Niagara-on-the-Lake to find a private sector partner operate and manage the facility.

The plan was previously supported by the two other city councils.

Currently, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Niagara Falls, and St. Catharines are on the hook for operating and capital funds.

For 2021 Niagara-on-the-lake are contributing $57,000, Niagara Falls $290,000 and St. Catharines $436,000.