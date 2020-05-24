Procession for Snowbirds crash victim to make its way through Halifax today

A procession honouring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds aerobatic team member who was killed in recent a plane crash will make its way through the streets of Halifax this evening.

Spectators are encouraged to wear the official Snowbirds colours of red and white to honour Capt. Jennifer Casey during the police-escorted motorcade that will carry her remains through the city to Atlantic Funeral Home on Bayers Road.

The 35-year-old military public affairs officer and Halifax native died in the crash of a Snowbirds Tutor jet in a residential area of Kamloops, B.C., last Sunday.

The national aerobatics team was on a cross-Canada tour to boost residents' spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A brief homecoming ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. after Casey's remains arrive at the Shell Aerocentre near Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The funeral procession will then travel through the city with her family, military and invited guests, beginning along Highway 102 before turning onto Bayers Road and making a loop through the city's north end.