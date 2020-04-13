Professional Photographers of Canada asking photographers to stop porch portraits

A national photographers association is asking members to stop taking conducting ‘porch portrait sessions.’

Officials with the Professional Photographers of Canada are strongly recommending the sessions stop as Canadians are repeatedly warned to stay home by public health officials.

The sessions soared in popularity as photographers across the country offered to snap family photos on the front steps of homes while maintaining at least six feet of physical distance.

Many photographers were donating some of the money to charities.

However, Chair of the PPC Louise Vessey says this type of photography is not a necessary interaction, nor is it an essential service.

Vessey says although many people do it with the very best intentions, it still leaves room for mistakes that could potentially cost lives.