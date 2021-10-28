Program helping veterans find employment after deployment coming to St. Catharines Friday

The Coding For Veterans Career Caravan will visit St. Catharines Friday with a mission to bring Canadian troops from deployment to employment.

The goal of the program is to harness the skills and experiences of veterans who have served the country by training them for second, well-paying civilian careers as software and cyber-security professionals.

For veterans who qualify, the tuition for the program is fully paid for by Veterans Affairs Canada.

Every year, approximately 7,000 men and women leave the Canadian Forces.

The caravan is visiting the Royal Canadian Legion at 15 George St. St. Catharines Friday Oct. 29th.

