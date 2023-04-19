Programs offering food to students in need in Niagara are being cancelled due to funding shortfall

A dire situation in Niagara as more and more programs offering children a hot meal at school are cancelled or cut back.

Niagara Nutrition Partners helps feed 24,000 students daily, up from 17,000 last year.

Out of 201 programs across the region, 16 are on pause, and 23 are on reduced capacity.

Reduced capacity means students will not be given a hot meal for breakfast, they will receive an item like a granola bar instead.

“As food costs and student participation grow to unprecedented levels, school food program budgets are stretched to capacity. In Niagara, we’re quickly running out of money,” says Jessica Stephenson, Program Manager at Niagara Nutrition Partners.

She says more programs will have to close or reduce their capacity soon.

"Students rely on these programs. I’ve seen first-hand the importance of school food to our students’ health and wellbeing including their academic success. We’re grateful for the community members who have stepped up to help financially, but as local school food programs close, we need provincial support now."

Stephenson says it's a nonpartisan social justice issue.

Niagara's NDP MPPs raised the issue today by sending a letter to the Ford government asking for emergency funding. Click here to see that story.

To make a donation to Niagara Nutrition Partners or find out more, click here.