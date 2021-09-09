Project asks local citizens to help monitor Niagara's shorelines

People in Niagara are being asked to join in on a new, collaborative way to monitor shorelines.

The Niagara Coastal Community Collaborative, Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, and Niagara College are inviting citizens to help protect the health of coastal ecosystems by submitting photos and filling out surveys when visiting their favourite shoreline spots.

The data will be used to create a real-time map of coastal conditions to inform visitors, track results over time, and help leaders make future restoration decisions.

Photo stations are being set up at priority sites, including Long Beach and Morgan's Point, to help volunteers track shorelines from the same point of view week after week.

So far 27 people have already registered to help with the project, dubbed the Visual Assessment Survey Tool.

They have logged more than 56 hours and 300 photo submissions.

Anyone interested in helping out can sign up through NiagaraCoastal.ca/Vast.