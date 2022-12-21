Project Plaid raises $143,000 for youth mental health in Niagara

A project aimed at raising funds for youth mental health help had a record-breaking year.

Project Plaid, in support of Pathstone Mental Health in Niagara, raised $143,765.46.

$120,000 was raised last year.

ProjectPlaid expanded its reach with a store front and five day per week walk-in clinic at the Pen Centre.

The campaign was started by Shanta Rangaratnam, the mother of Amelia Durocher who lost her life to suicide.

"We want to ensure kids and families know where to go, and that we all have the tools we need when having tough conversations with someone who may be struggling with their mental health." Kim Rossi, Director of Fundraising & Communications - Pathstone Foundation.