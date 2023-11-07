Project Plaid returns supporting Pathstone Mental Health

Project Plaid is back for another year.

The fundraiser and awareness campaign supporting Pathstone Mental health launched back in 2019.

The campaign was started by Shanta Rangaratnam, the mother of Amelia Durocher who lost her life to suicide.

Click HERE to listen to Shanta discuss the project on The Drive.

last year project plaid raised over $143,000 to help youth and their mental health needs.

There are a few ways to get involved you can make a donation online before the end of the month or you can purchase Project Plaid gear at the Pen Centre and Seaway Mall, or at CAA Niagara Office's in Niagara Falls and Grimsby

For more information and other ways to donate visit https://www.pathstonefoundation.ca/projectplaid/