Project SHARE already trying to prepare for anticipated surge in back to school need

Even as kids as looking forward to summer vacation, a Niagara Falls organization is already trying to plan to meet increased need for the next school year.

Project SHARE's back to school program typically helps around 300 kids a year, but there were often children still left on a waitlist.

This year, 600 new families have been accessing the Project SHARE services for the first time, leading organizers to anticipate a swell in need when September comes.

The back to school program collects backpacks, school snacks, school supplies, books, and running shoes for Niagara Falls children needing a little extra help.

Over the next two months, they are hoping businesses, organizations, and individuals can help fill the need by buying and donating some of the essential school supplies.

Some of the most needed items include backpacks, gift cards for shoes, lunch bags, reusable water bottles, nut-free snacks, and headphones.

Supply distribution will happen on August 18th.

Financial donations can also be made online through www.ProjectShare.ca

A contactless donation bin can be found behind the Project SHARE building at 4129 Stanley Avenue.