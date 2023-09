Project Share is opening up a satellite food bank today.

The Niagara Falls food bank will be open Wednesdays between 1-6 p.m. at Chippawa Presbyterian Church at 8280 Willoughby Drive.

The new location is aimed at reducing transportation barriers.

The Stanley Avenue location will remain open Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the Project Share emergency food program call 905-357-5121 or info@projectshare.ca