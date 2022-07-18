Project Share prepares for new fundraiser
Project Share in Niagara Falls have a new fundraiser this month.
'Tow Your Weight' is set for July 30th at the Gale Centre parking lot.
Teams of four will go head to head pulling a tow truck.
The $100 registration fee per team will go towards stocking the shelves of the Project Share food bank.
Teams are also asked to collect pledges and non-perishable food.
Prizes and a pizza lunch are included for teams.
To register a team visit https://projectshare.ca/events/
