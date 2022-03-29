Promise to ban replacement workers called a huge win by NDP

The NDP says a promise to ban the use of replacement workers in lockouts and strikes at federally regulated workplaces is a ``huge win.''

The party's deputy labour critic, Matthew Green, says federal agreement to include the measure in a planned law was a key part of negotiating the recent confidence and supply deal with the Liberals.

Unions have been calling for the change for decades _ and are celebrating the news. But the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says any prolonged job action in critical federal infrastructure will hurt business owners across the country.

A 2009 study shows so-called ``anti-scab'' laws lead to more frequent strikes, but they aren't as long.

Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says the government will be doing policy research and consultations before introducing the bill by the end of next year.