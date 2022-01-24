Proof of vaccination now required to access more Quebec retail stores

Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is now required to access big-box and other large-scale retail stores across Quebec.

Premier Francois Legault previously announced that Quebecers will have to show their vaccination passport starting today if they wish to enter stores with floor surfaces of 1,500 square metres or more.

The measure comes as Legault continues to target unvaccinated residents in an effort to curb COVID19-related hospitalizations, which soared in recent weeks but have now declined for the past four days in a row.

Proof-of-vaccination requirements do not apply to stores that primarily sell pharmacy or grocery products.

Quebec expanded its vaccination passport system last week to cannabis and liquor stores.

Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant is set to announce a plan for unvaccinated Quebecers later this afternoon alongside Daniel Pare, the head of the province's immunization campaign.