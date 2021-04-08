Property owner in Welland fined and convicted after two inspections and one fire

A property owner in Welland has been convicted and fined following several Fire Code violation warnings, and a subsequent fire.

Welland Fire officials were first called to 240-242 East Main Street to a fire safety complaint in June of 2019.

Officers say the multi-residential building, which included seven apartments, was flagged for fire safety infractions.

When officers returned in January of 2020 to make sure changes had been made, they discovered the deficiencies were not corrected.

Charges were then filed against the property owners.

On July 14th, 2020, a fire broke out at the building on the second floor.

Officials say six smoke alarms in the building were not in operating condition.

Further prosecution was then launched against the property owner for contravening the Ontario Fire Code.

Today, the property owners were convicted in Provincial Offences Court for failing to comply with an inspection order and contravening the Ontario Fire Code, and fined $15,000 plus court costs pursuant to the Fire Protection and Prevention Act.

Fortunately, no injuries occurred at the fire incident, and the property has now been brought into compliance with the inspection order.