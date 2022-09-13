Proposed 365 unit development in St. Catharines is closer to reality
A proposed 365 unit development in St. Catharines is a step closer to reality.
City Council approving a zoning change for a proposal on Pleasant Avenue.
The developer was asking council to amend the official plan to allow for a nine-storey building on the land that used to be a parking lot for GM.
An environmental site assessment will still be required on the land and the ministry of environment will have to approve any clean up plan moving forward.
There will also be a special meeting on September 28th where the ministry of environment will be updating testing results from the former GM lands and talk about future plans on the site.
