Proposed Pelham budget features $90 tax increase

The average Pelham household is looking at a tax increase of $90 next year if the proposed budget passes.

During a general commitee meeting this week, councillors were presented with a breakdown of the increased cost.

The majority, about $26 for the average home, is earmarked for increased cleaning and janitorial costs and lost revenues due to the pandemic.

The report also shows approximately $16 of the increase is due to increased legal fees related to cannabis.

The net 2021 operating budget increase from 2020 is set to come in at 4.71 percent, or $718,715, if the budget passes.