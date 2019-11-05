Proposed St. Catharines plastic bag ban will have to wait

St. Catharines city staff will be taking a closer look at the ins and outs of banning single use plastic bags.

Councillor Kevin Townsend presented a motion to council last night asking councillors to approve a ban on the bags starting in December of 2020.

But councillors noting several other cities who have attempted a similiar ban have had some legal roadblocks to get around.

The motion was referred back to staff for further study

The city has already banned plastic straws at municipal facilities.