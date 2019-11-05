iHeartRadio
-10°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Proposed St. Catharines plastic bag ban will have to wait

CKTB- News- Plastic bag ban

St. Catharines city staff will be taking a closer look at the ins and outs of banning single use plastic bags.

Councillor Kevin Townsend presented a motion to council last night asking councillors to approve a ban on the bags starting in December of 2020.

But councillors noting several other cities who have attempted a similiar ban have had some legal roadblocks to get around.

The motion was referred back to staff for further study

The city has already banned plastic straws at municipal facilities.

Latest Audio